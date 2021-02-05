TN Assembly adopts Bill envisaging enhanced punishment for crimes against women, children

Chennai :

The maximum punishment for selling and buying minors (IPC, 372, 373) for prostitution would be life imprisonment from 10 years now and a minimum sentence of seven years has been inserted. The Bill, piloted by Minister for Law, Courts and Prisons, C Ve Shanmugam amended the Indian Penal Code in its applicability to Tamil Nadu. On September 16 last year, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced in the Assembly that the punishment for crimes against women and children would be made more stringent.





With the amendment to the IPC, the minimum punishment for dowry deaths (IPC 304-B) shall be 10 years from the present seven and for disrobing (IPC 354-B) the minimum sentence is enhanced to five years from three now and the maximum punishment, ten years from seven. Similarly, stalking (IPC 354-D), on a second or subsequent conviction would see a maximum of seven years imprisonment from the present five.





Bills to amend municipal laws and TN Panchayats Act to extend the term of office of the special officers of civic bodies for a further period of six months, upto June 30, 2021 was adopted. A Bill amending TN Co-operative Societies Act, to bring in a shorter time limit on inquiry and related aspects over fraud or misappropriation in societies was passed. The Bills relating to municipal laws, panchayats and cooperatives were tabled on February 4. Later, the Tamil Nadu Assembly, which commenced with Governor Banwarilal Purohit's customary address on February 2, was adjourned sine die by Speaker P Dhanapal.