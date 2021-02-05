Fri, Feb 05, 2021

DMK cadre block road, protest against arrest of party orator

Published: Feb 05,2021

Over 300 DMK workers on Friday protested against the arrest of the party's public speaker Nanjil Sampath here for addressing a demonstration that was organised by the party without police permission.

Nanjil Sampath (File Photo)
Coimbatore:
Sampath was the chief speaker in the demo held to condemn the alleged delay in schemes taken up by the Local Administration Minister S P Velumani. Since no permission was obtained for the meeting, police arrested Sampath, leading to the protest by the DMK cadre. 

The partymen blocked a police vehicle and indulged in a scuffle with the lawmen. Sampath said the days of the AIADMK rule were numbered and DMK, under its president M K Stalin, would form the government in another three months when the Assembly elections were due. 

On waiver of agricultural loans, the Minister said this was a long-pending demand of Stalin and it was nothing but a move by DMK party to return to power. The road blockade lasted for more than two hours, resulting in a traffic problem and policemen removed over 300 party workers. Meanwhile, a DMK senior functionary Mohammed Yasin fainted at the scene and was hospitalised.

