DMK cadre block road, protest against arrest of party orator

Coimbatore :

Sampath was the chief speaker in the demo held to condemn the alleged delay in schemes taken up by the Local Administration Minister S P Velumani. Since no permission was obtained for the meeting, police arrested Sampath, leading to the protest by the DMK cadre.





The partymen blocked a police vehicle and indulged in a scuffle with the lawmen. Sampath said the days of the AIADMK rule were numbered and DMK, under its president M K Stalin, would form the government in another three months when the Assembly elections were due.





On waiver of agricultural loans, the Minister said this was a long-pending demand of Stalin and it was nothing but a move by DMK party to return to power. The road blockade lasted for more than two hours, resulting in a traffic problem and policemen removed over 300 party workers. Meanwhile, a DMK senior functionary Mohammed Yasin fainted at the scene and was hospitalised.