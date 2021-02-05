CM Palaniswami waives 12,000 crore crop loan of over 16 lakh farmers

Chennai :

"COVID-19 pandemic along with cyclones Nivar and Burevi had caused a huge stress on the life of farmers in 2020. At a time when farmers were ready to harvest their crops there was excess rainfall resulting in severe damage of crops. To reduce the stress of farmers state government will waiver loan to the tune of Rs 12,110 crore pending till January 31, this year", said Chief Minister, while delivering his address, under rule 110 of Tamil Nadu Assembly.





Following the announcement the Assembly erupted with praise on Chief Minister as Ministers and MLAs expressed gratitude on behalf of farmers.





Speaker P Dhanapal, Agriculture Minister K P Anbalagan, Cooperative Minister Sellur K Raju and Kangeyam MLA U Thaniyarasu heaped praise on Chief Minister and state government claiming that state government had been working for the welfare of the farmers.





The state government, had in 2016, wavered crop loan worth Rs 5,318.73 crore.