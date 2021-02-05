Tamil Nadu names new university after Jayalalithaa

Chennai :

A bill was tabled in Tamil Nadu Assembly to give effect to the announcement that was made by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on September 16, last year, that Thiruvalluvar university in Vellore would be bifurcate for administrative convenience and the newly formed university will be established in Villupuram.





According to the bill, Dr J Jayalalithaa University will have powers in the area comprising Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts, except the colleges affiliated to Annamalai University. The new university is already functioning in the current academic year.





State government also tabled Bills to handover Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital, Rajah Muthiah Dental College and Hospital and Rani Meyyammai College of Nursing attached to Annamalai University to Health and Family Welfare Department, for treating them as government institutions and to enhance the punishment for offences committed against women and children by amending the Indian Penal Code.