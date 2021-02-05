DMK rejected remission of Rajiv convicts: CM

Chennai :

“In the Cabinet meeting held on April 19, 2000, under the leadership of former chief minister M Karunanidhi it decided to recommend remission of death sentence only for Nalini, as her child would become orphan but for remaining three others, Santhan, Murugan and Perarivalan, the Cabinet decided to recommend the Central government to reject their remission plea,” said the Chief Minister in the House.





One of the reasons put forth by Leader of Opposition MK Stalin to boycott the session was that Governor did not take any action on the release of Rajiv convicts.





“We expect Governor to take action in the issue at the earliest, but DMK is trying to create sympathy that it stands for the release of Rajiv convicts which is a political drama to bag votes,” added the Chief Minister.









Civic body special officers’ tenure extended

The Assembly on Thursday introduced bills to extend the term of special officers in local bodies for another six months , till June 30 and made amendments to the TN District Municipalities Act. Local Administration Minister SP Velumani introduced the bill.