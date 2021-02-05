Constitutional authorities should be cautious in actions, court tells Bedi

Chennai :

Observing that constitutional authorities should be cautious in their actions and that they are constrained to make such an observation, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, said: “The Lt Governor had unilaterally decided that parties involved were in the wrong and besides ordering the registration of FIR had penalised them.”





Setting aside an appeal challenging the order allowing resumption of power supply to the Stadium, the bench said: “At first blush, the order impugned is unjustified for it does not disclose the reasons. Reasons in support of order would not imply that such a part cannot be heard on justifiable grounds.” Prima facie there appears to be sufficient basis for the interim orders to have been made, such circumstance cannot interfere at this stage, the bench observed.





The LG had while directing the registration of FIR for trespassing into government land, directed to snap electricity and water connections to the stadium which had hosted Ranji Trophy matches.