Paramilitary man molests co-passenger, remanded

Chennai :

Police said Painju Kuttappa (32) of Kannur in Kerala, serving in a paramilitary outfit in Andhra Pradesh, was returning after leave and had boarded a reserved compartment on the Chennai-bound Bengaluru Express.





The girl with her parents was also travelling on the same train. Around midnight, the girl screamed when Kuttappa attempted to molest her.





On getting to know what happened, Kuttappa was soundly thrashed by the co-passengers who then alerted the Katpadi railway police.





When the train reached Katpadi, he was arrested by Katpadi railway police who received a complaint from the girl’s parents and then transferred the case to the Jolorpet railway police as the incident occurred near Vaniyambadi, which fell in their jurisdiction. Based on the information, Jolorpet railway police took charge of the prisoner, who was remanded in custody by the Tirupattur court.