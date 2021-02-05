TRB asks 1.5k selected teaching aspirants to clear exam once again

Chennai :

The board had conducted exams to fill up about 1,900 vacancies in September 2019, of which 1,500 candidates emerged successful. Their certificate verification was done in November 2019, and after counselling in January 2020, the selected list of candidates was released. However, the appointment orders were not given to the candidates till now.





As the recruitment process could not be within a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the vacancies have become backlogged and the selected candidates would have to attend the test again, said a senior official from TN-TRB. “New exam notification will be given soon,” he added.





School Education Department sources said it was up to the board to decide on appointing the teachers. “We have already sent our request to recruit 1,900 postgraduate teachers, but the TN-TRB is yet to appoint them,” said a senior official from the department.





Earlier, the maximum age for recruiting government school teachers was 57. But as per the new GO, the maximum age has been reduced to 40, the official said. This would affect the prospects of about 600 of the selected 1,500 teachers who have crossed 40 years, said V Muthu, a candidate in the selected list.





“Despite a series of representations to the government to look into the issue, the authorities have not heeded to our request till now,” he added.





When they met School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan recently to seek his help, the Minister had promised that the government would consider the demand, Muthu said.





Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association president PK Ilamaran urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to make a special announcement to absorb all the 1,500 candidates who are on the selected list.