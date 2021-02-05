New COVID cases drop below 500 in TN after 8 months

Chennai :

The last time the daily new cases was below that mark was on May 16. In another important indicator, Chennai reported no COVID deaths on Thursday.





Of the new cases, Chennai added 149, Coimbatore 58, Tiruvallur 29 and Chengalpattu 28. Perambalur, Villupuram and Virudhunagar reported nil cases, while Kallakurichi, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli added one each.





As on date, the total number of cases in the State stands at 8,40,360.





Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Cuddalore and Kanniyakumari added one death each, taking the toll to 12,375.





After 517 persons were discharged, there now are 4,467 active cases in the State.





A total of 12,494 doses of vaccines were administered on Thursday, including 12,285 doses of Covishield and 209 doses of Covaxin. So far, 1,45,650 doses have been administered in the State.