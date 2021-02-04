AIADMK approaches DGP against Sasikala using the party flag

A swarm of senior leaders led by AIADMK's Presidium Chairman E Madhusudhanan met with the DGP to file a complaint against VK Sasikala using the party's flag.

Chennai : Madhusudhanan was accompanied by Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, MLA CV Shanmugam and Rajya Sabha MP cum party's deputy convenor KP Munusamy, they wanted swift action against Sasikala.



Sasikala used a car with AIADMK party flag to self-quarantine at a resort after getting discharged from Victoria hospital in Bengaluru on January 31. This sight evoked agitated response from the AIADMK camp barring a few Sasi-loyalists.



She was incarcerated for a prison-term of four years in Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru for disproportionate assets case in 2017. Ahead of her release on January 27, she was admitted to the hospital on January 21 after testing positive for coronavirus.



While, AIADMK condemned her using the party flag as Sasikala is not even a "grass-root member", her nephew TTV Dhinakaran justified her act saying that she is the party's "general secretary".

