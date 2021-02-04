Tamil Nadu Assembly passes bill banning online betting

Chennai :

The Bill, which will be called Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021, will amend the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act of 1930, the Chennai City Police Act of 1888 and the Tamil Nadu District Police Act of 1859.





According to the Bill, no person shall wager or bet in cyberspace using computers, computer system, computer network, computer resource, any communication device or any other instrument of gaming by playing rummy, poker or any other game or facilitate or organize any such wager or bet in cyberspace.





Individuals violating the Act will face imprisonment upto two years or with fine not exceeding ten thousand rupees or with both. In case of companies conducting online betting, the person in-charge of the company for the conduct of the business of the company, as well as the company, shall be deemed to be guilty of the offence.





Recently, there were many suicides due to online betting and even some of the police constables who had lost several thousands in online betting committed suicide. When the Assembly was not in place state government had already issued an ordinance on the issue.