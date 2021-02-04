AMMK think tank strategises ahead of Sasikala’s return

Chennai :

Storming the AIADMK party office with about 5,000 supporters of Sasikala, leading to further political turmoil within AIADMK or a silent meditation, like O Panneerselvam, by Sasikala at Jayalalithaa’s memorial on Marina creating another round of ‘dharma yudham’ are some of the strategies that are being discussed by top AMMK functionaries.





The AMMK is also exploring the options of wooing AIADMK allies and smaller parties in its fight against the current AIADMK leadership.





In a rare case of coincidence, the Public Works Department that organised the inaugural of Jayalalithaa’s memorial was closed for a few hours adding fule to the fire. However, the facility was reopened later stating that the maintenance works were on. “But, the move had triggered speculations among AMMK office-bearers in Chennai with party workers stating that the current AIADMK leaders are scared of Chinamma (Sasikala) and are planning to close the memorial during her visit,” a AMMK district secretary in Chennai told DT Next.





The AMMK legal wing is also discussing legal provisions with senior advocate Raja Senthur Pandian, Sasikala’s counsel on filing a curative petition to reclaim the AIADMK and the party’s Two Leaves symbol. “We are waiting for Madam Sasikala to discuss the issue related to filing a petition to seek control of athe AIADMK and its symbol,” Pandian told this paper.





Ousted AIADMK leader KC Palaniswami known to be a strong critic of Sasikala, had extended his support to her stating that the merger was required for the party to fight against the DMK-Congress. Because of the ego of the current AIADMK leaders an unnecessary obstacle has been created for Sasikala. A merger is the need of the hour, he said.