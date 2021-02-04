AIADMK’s prolonged talks with PMK irk other partners in NDA

Chennai :

At a time when the AIADMK has held four rounds of talks with the PMK regarding alliance deal, other partners, including DMDK and All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK), are fuming as the ruling party had not responded to their call to begin seat-sharing talks. Some partners have even gone to the extent of trying the option of forming a third front, if the seat sharing talks are not satisfactory.





“We will not settle with either one, two or three seats. If they refuse to give the number of seats we ask for, chances of formation of a third front cannot be ruled out,” said Sarath Kumar, while addressing reporters in Chennai.





While AIADMK leaders, including Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, are reiterating that the alliance formed in Lok Sabha elections will continue for the Assembly elections too, the disappointment among some allies does not vouch the ruling party’s claim.





DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant had on several occasions urged the AIADMK top brass to commence alliance talks at the earliest, but so far there has been no response to her demand.





Except for the BJP, no other alliance partner had confirmed the alliance with the AIADMK, which is yet to begin negotiation with other allies. PMK president GK Mani on Wednesday met Ministers P Thangamani, SP Velumani, CVe Shanmugham, K Anbalagan and MP KP Munusamy at the residence of Thangamani and continued the alliance talks. But no consensus was arrived yet, say reliable sources.





Sources said that the PMK has been firm in its demand to announce 20 per cent internal reservation for Vanniyar community, one of the reasons for the talks getting prolonged.





Sources further added that Chief Minister is keen in retaining the PMK in the alliance and it is likely that he would heed the demand of PMK, soon.