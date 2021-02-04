Woman claims vax caused husband’s death, asks for expert autopsy

Madurai :

The aggrieved woman Ambika from MGR Colony, Chinnavanayakampatti, Vilathikulam taluk, Thoothukudi claimed that vaccination against COVID-19 claimed the life of her husband Manokaran, who was a mosquito breeding checker on a temporary basis in Pudur town panchayat.





Advocate Alagumani on her behalf said Manokaran received COVID vaccine on January 21 at Pudur primary health centre in Thoothukudi along with 12 others. Despite refusing to administer the experimental vaccination, officials forced her husband to vaccinate and even threatened to terminate him from service if he did not cooperate. Manokaran was healthy and never weak, but due to negligent medical treatment, he died.





On the next day after the vaccination, he suffered physical pain, fatigue and nausea. His health was bad over the last 10 days after vaccination. On January 30, his health worsened and he started vomiting and died in Aruppukottai new bus stand.





Citing these, action was sought, considering to treat it as emergency hearing, against doctors’ concerned and demands were made for adequate compensation for his death and government job for a family member.





A division bench of Justices MM Sundresh and S Ananthi said if a petition was filed, it could be heard on Thursday.