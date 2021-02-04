DMK is ‘already in power,’ says Stalin

Chennai :

Speaking at a party functionaries wedding in the city, Stalin said, “DMK is the Opposition party for the last 10 years. Everyone says we will come to power soon. But, we have come to power. We are in power because whatever we say is happening.”





Remarking that they were ridiculed when they forecast the dangers of coronavirus earlier, but people know what was happening in the state, the DMK president recalled his earlier demand of the government paying Rs 5,000 each to the lockdown affected family and said the government had paid Rs 1,000 initially and Rs 2,500 as Pongal gift recently. “They are implementing whatever we said,” he added, before adding how the government had dropped action against government employees within two hours after a school teacher made a request in his “ungal thoguthiyil Stalin” (Stalin in your constituency) programme.





Citing a few similar developments in the recent weeks, the DMK chief said, “What does it suggest? We are doing so much without being in power. Imagine what we can do after returning to power.”