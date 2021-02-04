BJP a ‘paper tiger,’ can never gain foothold in Tamil Nadu, says TNCC chief

Chennai :

Alagiri also dismissed the brief disharmony with ally DMK in Puducherry as a local issue and admitted that they are a realistic party, which would not go to seat sharing talks with questions. He spoke to K Karthikeyan on his successful completion of the second year as the state president of the national party.





You have completed two years as TNCC chief. After the Lok Sabha election, you will be leading the party in a crucial Assembly poll. What have you learnt and what are the challenges you foresee?





I have been in Congress for half a century. All the leaders are known to me. It is normal for me. I strongly believe that Congress should be run on ideological basis. I have worked with GK Moopanar, MP Subramaniam and ‘Vazhapadi’ Ramamurthy. (Though they were great leaders, they were affected and with them the party due to differences among individuals.) That is why I decided to be different even before I was asked to lead.





I have learnt to initiate as much strict action against indiscipline as I have been soft. I believe in collective leadership like our leader Jawarhalal Nehru. It helped me run the party without trouble during the last two years.





Relationship between DMK and TNCC was harmonious till the recent friction in Puducherry. Will it affect the seat sharing talks?





DMK leader Stalin has put an end to it. It is a local issue. Not a major political issue. It will not make seat sharing talks difficult.





Four new parties have joined the DMK alliance since 2016. Will it force Congress to make a compromise? You were allotted 63 in 2011 and 41 in 2016. Reports suggest that DMK plans to restrict Congress to around 20 this time. How much will Congress expect this time?





Such views are speculative and quite normal ahead of elections. We don’t believe in them. We will get our (share of) seats. Our seat tally will be decided in our party executive council meeting and finalised in consultation with our allies.





TNCC leaders have been reiterating on the formation of Congress government or at least being a part of a government for a while now…





This is not the time for it. We will make efforts for that after 2021.





So, there would be no pre conditions for this polls …





We cannot go for seat sharing talks with questions like journalists. Alliance is all about advancing winning strategies jointly. It will not be an alliance if we go with so many questions.





Can you confidently say that TN Congress has grown strong enough to secure more seats?





Our strength can be determined by the turn out for Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Western Tamil Nadu. A grand show will not happen without a strong organisation. If a party out of power for 50 years makes arrangements on a par with a ruling party, it shows how we have grown. Rahul was surprised. It is a Himalayan growth. It will continue.





Did Congress organise Rahul’s tour to show its strength and drive a hard bargain….





We don’t believe in bargains. It is not acceptable to bargain with friends. We know our strengths and requirements. We are a realistic party.





How strong is your alliance led by the DMK?





It is very strong. In the rival camp, PMK and DMDK are not on the same page even. Compared to them, we are very strong.





Does such a strong alliance need new parties to join? Why did you invite Kamal’s MNM?





If the need arises, we will sit together and decide. I did not invite Kamal. A question was put to me by media persons. I responded to it once.





BJP leaders are visiting the state continuously. They have developed a newfound interest in Tamil Nadu. Do you see that BJP is gaining ground in TN?





BJP is a paper tiger in Tamil Nadu. They cannot create any impact here. They can publicize themselves through the media. They cannot incite communal passions or discrimination in the state.