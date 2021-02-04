Work on 3 small airports under way in TN, RS told

Chennai :

However, on whether it has any plan to establish a new airport for handling bulk and large cargoes internationally at Chennai, the answer claimed presently there is no such proposal.





The answer stated that: “Five airports — Salem, Neyveli. Vellore, Ramnad and Tanjore — have been identified after various rounds of bidding under Regional Connectivity Scheme-UDAN and developed.”





While the sanction for Salem was Rs 35 crore so far and Rs 5.97 crore has been spent, in Neyveli of Rs 30 crore sanctioned, Rs 11.81 crore has been spent. Similarly, Vellore, Ramnad and Tanjore were accorded with Rs 44 crore, Rs 36.72 crore and Rs 50.59 crore respectively.