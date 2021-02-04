Plans to fully resume passenger services on hold till COVID situation eases: S Rly GM

Thiruchirapalli :

“We have been waiting and watching the COVID situation to ease out to commence the passenger services except for the sub-urban services in Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata as there would be a lot of crowds and that could result in a number of COVID-19 cases”, said John Thomas, speaking to reporters after inspecting the Karur railway station.





The GM, who lauded the Salem Division for excellent infrastructure in maintaining the tracks, commended the number of commercial initiatives, energy conservations and sewage system maintained in the division. He also appreciated the Karur station for establishing a medical assistance booth manned by a team of nurses from nearby hospital and standby of doctors and ambulances to cater to the passengers.





John Thomas also said as many as 40 employees and 185 retired staff and officers lost their lives to COVID 19.





Stating that the doubling of lines in Karur-Salem-Dindigul has been delayed due to fund shortage, the GM said the vision 2024 works are being carried out and the particular section has not been included in it and thus it may take at least seven years to start the doubling works, he said.





In the meantime, the GM stated that most of the express services have resumed except for a few and they would be taken into account based on the passenger point of view, he said.