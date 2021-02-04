514 more new cases logged, over 10k healthcare workers vaccinated

Chennai :

Chennai saw 145 fresh cases, while there are 1,587 active cases at present. Currently, the total number of cases recorded in the State stands at 8,39,866, with 4,494 active cases.





Meanwhile, vaccination of healthcare workers continued across the State, with a total of 10,476 beneficiaries receiving the vaccine on Wednesday. Of them, 10,313 opted for Covishield and 163, Covaxin, across 465 sessions. In total, 1,30,943 beneficiaries in the healthcare sector received the vaccine.





In the districts, Coimbatore had 74 fresh cases and Chengalpettu had 25. Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Tirupur and Kancheepuram had 34, 30, 22 and 19 respectively.