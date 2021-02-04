514 more new cases logged, over 10k healthcare workers vaccinated

Tamil Nadu recorded 514 fresh COVID cases and four deaths on Wednesday. Of the daily total, two cases were imported from West Bengal. In a significant jump in the number of vaccinations, a total of 10,476 healthcare workers received their vaccinations across the state.
Chennai:
Chennai saw 145 fresh cases, while there are 1,587 active cases at present. Currently, the total number of cases recorded in the State stands at 8,39,866, with 4,494 active cases.
Meanwhile, vaccination of healthcare workers continued across the State, with a total of 10,476 beneficiaries receiving the vaccine on Wednesday. Of them, 10,313 opted for Covishield and 163, Covaxin, across 465 sessions. In total, 1,30,943 beneficiaries in the healthcare sector received the vaccine.
In the districts, Coimbatore had 74 fresh cases and Chengalpettu had 25. Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Tirupur and Kancheepuram had 34, 30, 22 and 19 respectively.
Conversations