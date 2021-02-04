Experts seek community role in ending stigma

The public perception about cancer should undergo a sea change wso that the stigma and prejudice associated with the disease vanish, say experts ahead of World Cancer Day, observed on Thursday. The role of communities in helping those with cancer is also in focus with this year’s theme being ‘I Can and I Will’.
Chennai:
Senthil Kumar Balu, formerly a stem cell researcher in Australia, quickly realised that there was a gap in dietary and nutritional guidance for people with cancer in the city. Therefore, the 35-year-old launched Wholesome Rhapsody, a home baking venture that focuses on providing nutritious and healthy food for cancer patients and survivors.
“Most of my food is custom made, based on the kind of cancer that the customers have. The main issue is the lack of knowledge about how to regulate their diet. There is a big gap in nutritional support for cancer patients and so I wanted to create something that they know is good for them,” said Balu.
Meanwhile, patients and survivors also struggle with hair loss that comes from treatment. Therefore, Cherian Foundation, a charitable trust, began ‘Gift Hair and Gift Confidence’ initiative in 2013. Donors can give their hair, which will be made into wigs and given to patients at the Adyar Cancer Institute. Thus far, more than 700 wigs have been given, said Charles, coordinator of the project.
“A study by the Cancer Institute has shown that women feel more accepted when they have longer hair, especially after treatment. In fact, we have seen that people are more likely to come in for treatment if they know that they can get wigs to hide the effects of treatment,” said Charles.
In this way, prejudice continues to be an issue in society, said Dr Rajasundaram, Director - Surgical Oncology, Gleneagles Global Health City. Patients need strong emotional support from loved ones and open-mindedness to be able to access treatment properly, he said.
“If we stop spreading misinformation around cancer, then patients will not feel like they have a soul-crushing diagnosis. Treatment delay occurs when patients are hesitant to approach professionals and this can affect their recovery,” he said.
Cancer mortality rate could be reduced with early detection
Cancer is the leading cause of death in India, next only to heart diseases. In spite of the fact that cancer is preventable and curable, the incidence is quite high. Tamil Nadu is estimated to have the fifth-highest number of breast cancer cases in the country.
As cancer is diagnosed only after the disease advances to the terminal stage in a majority of cases in India and states like Tamil Nadu, more than 50 per cent of patients diagnosed succumb to it.
Ironically, the success rate of treatment for all forms of cancer is increasing, say experts of Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, Madurai. They said the country could halve the cancer deaths by popularising preventive check-ups.
KS Kirushnakumar, Head, Department of Oncology, said globally, about one in six deaths is due to cancer. Even in India, which ranks third in terms of the number of cancer cases, the disease was the second largest cause of death. “India’s cancer death rate is 79 per one lakh deaths. In recent years, more than 12 lakh Indians have been diagnosed with various forms of cancer annually, and there are about eight lakh deaths.
Krishnakumar Rathnam, Senior Consultant and Head, Medical Oncology, said cancer cases are likely to increase to 15.6 lakh by 2025. Cancer patterns in India are dominated by a high burden of tobacco-related head and neck cancers, he said.
