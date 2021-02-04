Experts seek community role in ending stigma

Chennai :

Senthil Kumar Balu, formerly a stem cell researcher in Australia, quickly realised that there was a gap in dietary and nutritional guidance for people with cancer in the city. Therefore, the 35-year-old launched Wholesome Rhapsody, a home baking venture that focuses on providing nutritious and healthy food for cancer patients and survivors.





“Most of my food is custom made, based on the kind of cancer that the customers have. The main issue is the lack of knowledge about how to regulate their diet. There is a big gap in nutritional support for cancer patients and so I wanted to create something that they know is good for them,” said Balu.





Meanwhile, patients and survivors also struggle with hair loss that comes from treatment. Therefore, Cherian Foundation, a charitable trust, began ‘Gift Hair and Gift Confidence’ initiative in 2013. Donors can give their hair, which will be made into wigs and given to patients at the Adyar Cancer Institute. Thus far, more than 700 wigs have been given, said Charles, coordinator of the project.





“A study by the Cancer Institute has shown that women feel more accepted when they have longer hair, especially after treatment. In fact, we have seen that people are more likely to come in for treatment if they know that they can get wigs to hide the effects of treatment,” said Charles.





In this way, prejudice continues to be an issue in society, said Dr Rajasundaram, Director - Surgical Oncology, Gleneagles Global Health City. Patients need strong emotional support from loved ones and open-mindedness to be able to access treatment properly, he said.





“If we stop spreading misinformation around cancer, then patients will not feel like they have a soul-crushing diagnosis. Treatment delay occurs when patients are hesitant to approach professionals and this can affect their recovery,” he said.



