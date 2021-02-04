Forest dept holds workshop on birdlife, wetland conservation

Chennai :

The events were organised for forest field staff serving in Vedaranyam, Kodiakkarai and Udayamathandapuram wetlands coming under Point Calimere wildlife sanctuary and the Muthupet lagoon in Nagapattinam district.





“Every year the forest department observes the wetland week from February 1 to 3 and this year the theme is “Wetlands and Water- Inseparable and Vital for life”. It is the responsibility of every forester to protect the wetland ecosystem,” S Ramasubramanian, chief conservator of forests (Tiruchy circle), said during his inaugural speech.





In his address, Dr Bala Chander, deputy director, Bombay Natural Historical Society, Mumbai, shared his views on “Role of Wetlands for Migratory Birds Conservation”. He also pointed out the steady decline in the arrival of migratory birds over the past five decades. The decline in bird population is due to the disappearance of wetland. He emphasised that the migratory birds are subjected to several stress factors like urbanisation and industrialisation.





A panel discussion on ‘Birds in the Protected Areas of Tamil Nadu’ was moderated by A Kumaraguru, Conservation scientist and honorary wildlife warden of Tamil Nadu Forest Department. Kumaraguru explained how the State was facing a lack of baseline data on the recorded migratory bird species visiting the protected areas of TN.





To encourage bird watching among wildlife personnel, Helms’ handbook on Birds in the Indian subcontinent was given to the participants. Nagapattinam Village forest council members and Point Calimere Eco-Development Committee members also participated in the three-day event, a press release from the Nagapattinam district forest office said. A workshop on wetlands and their significance was also organised by TNFD in coordination with Biodiversity Conservation Foundation.