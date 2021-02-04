Dropped out polytechnic students can now reapply, DoTE issues guidelines

Chennai :

A senior official from the DoTE told DT Next that students who have discontinued their studies in the previous year due to attendance issues could be readmitted. In addition, students who did not appear for one exam could apply in the next semester. “Students who wish to reapply must not have completed six years since the year of admission,” he added.





Stating that students should provide mark sheets of the previous semesters, the official said, “the online portal for re-admission will be open till February 12.”





The DoTE official said students who had paid exam fee, received hall ticket and did not appear for exams due to medical reasons could apply for the next semester but only once during the course time.





The official said that all principals of polytechnic colleges were instructed to send the data of re-admission to DoTE for verification.





On the amendment of new guidelines for the certificate course in the computer on office automation, the official said the State government has permitted to conduct exams for the course in February and August every year instead of April and December. Accordingly, the exams will be conducted twice a year and there would be one paper for theory and practical each.