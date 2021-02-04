Govt school HMs to get incentives for ensuring better admissions

Chennai :

The special incentive is applicable for headmasters who ensure that the admitted students do not drop out till Class 10.





The incentive scheme is being implemented for the benefit of girls from Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes communities studying in government and government-aided schools.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that this year the new admissions in government and government-aided schools have crossed five lakhs.





“It is up to the headmasters to retain them, especially female students from Adi Dravidar and Tribal community,” he added.





The official pointed out that more than one lakh students from the community were studying in more than 1,100 government schools.





Stating that a detailed list of deserving headmasters, who had increased new admissions, will be prepared by the district education officer, he said, “the incentive amount will vary from person to person, which would be decided very soon”.





Pointing out that the scheme will also continue next academic year, the official said, “authorities are also considering to give rewards to teachers to discourage dropout of students.”





The official said that a vigilance cell will inspect and verify the community status of students who got admition in the reservation category.