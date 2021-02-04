Regular annual exams likely for Classes 9, 11

Chennai :

The School Education Department had already decided to conduct board exams for Classes 10 and 12.





A senior official from the Department told DT Next on Wednesday that as students of standards 9 and 11 will appear for high-school and higher-secondary school-leaving examinations next year, they should have adequate credentials to be promoted. “Authorities were already discussing with health experts and academicians on ways to organise board exams for these students since more than 90% are expected to be attending classes from February 8,” he added. Pointing out that with the help of the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), a reduced syllabus has been released for both classes, the official said, “Question papers will be set based on the reduced syllabus.” The official added that management of both government and private schools were asked to prepare the list of students who will appear for the annual exams.





“Class 9 students might have the internal annual exam in their respective schools while it will be board exams for the eleventh standard. Authorities will also ensure that the schedule doesn’t clash with SSLC and Class 12 timetable,” he said. Model question papers and question bank will also be distributed. The authorities will also send detailed recommendations on board exam preparations following SOPs and government would take the final call.