HC to function in hybrid mode from Feb 8

Amid COVID-19 relaxations, physical hearing at the Madras High Court and its bench at Madurai is set to commence on February 8, similar to the Delhi HC, allowing the option of virtual/hybrid mode of hearing to lawyers, a notification said.

Chennai : In the hybrid mode, final hearings would be taken up physically while all other matters would be heard in virtual mode wherein advocates representing government functionaries or PSUs may appear in physical form, while other parties would be represented on the virtual platform. The notification also held that exceptions may be made with prior permission of the Bench and appearing in physical form in matters that are not at the final stage will be the exception, not the rule. The notification listed out a series of COVID protocols that requires to be followed, which included not more than five advocates/advocate clerks be permitted inside the court sections at a time and not more than two advocates be permitted for each party to a matter. A maximum of 6-10 advocates would be permitted in the court hall, and advocates entering the court complex are to remain in the waiting areas marked by the Registry and enter courtroom as and when their case is called. After arguments conclude, they have to leave the premises. Law students, interns, non-registered clerks, litigants, parties in person. would not be permitted entry into the court premises.