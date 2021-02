AIADMK expels Karnataka party secretary Yuvaraj for supporting Sasikala

Chennai :

"Yuvaraj went to meet Sasikala on Monday and though she did not meet him due ti COVID-19 crisis it is against party by-laws and so was removed", said AIADMK sources.Following the release of Sasikala on January 27, several AIADMK casted and functionaries have been extending support to het either through posters or through meeting her. After series of expulsions in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka AIADMK unit had also started facing the action from party headquarters for supporting Sasikala.