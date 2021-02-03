Opening of new Kallanai bridge likely by May 31

Thiruchirapalli :

Inspecting the ongoing works at Kallanai, Collector Sivarasu said, the high level bridge has been constructed for connecting Tiruchy and Thanjavur districts. This apart, the bridge will help heavy and light vehicles to move freely and reach both districts easier than the present condition.





The 1,050-metre-long bridge will have 140 metre approach road from Tiruchy with 12.09 metre width and the entire bridge works have been completed. The works for the approach roads from both Tiruchy and Thanjavur are undertaken on war footing and will be completed by May 31, he said.





Meanwhile, roads that were damaged due to recent heavy rains in the City Corporation limit would be repaired and a fund of Rs 32 crore has been allocated and the works would commence soon, the Collector said. A proposal for Rs 20 crore has been sent to the government for repairing rural roads that were damaged in the rains. “All these road works are expected to commence within a month,” the Collector added.