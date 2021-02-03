2 Central teams to assess crop damage from tomorrow

Chennai :

The first team will reach Madurai via air and will proceed to Virudhunagar by road to inspect damaged crops. The team will also inspect damaged crops in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts on the same day. It will reach Rameswaram in the night where they will stay.





On the next day, February 5, they will inspect damaged crops in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts and will return to Chennai by air. They will leave for Delhi on February 6. The first team comprises three members and is led by Ashutosh Agnihotri, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.





The second team, also comprising three members, led by Paul Pandian, Fisheries Development Commissioner, will reach Tiruchy by flight and will inspect damaged crops in Pudukkottai, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts, on Thursday.





On the following day, the team will inspect damaged crops in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts and will reach Chennai from where they will leave to Delhi on Saturday.