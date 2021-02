State Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Tuesday reiterated that VK Sasikala is not part of AIADMK.

Chennai : “By-laws of AIADMK states that when a person goes out of the party and floats a new party the person will cease to be a member of the AIADMK. As Sasikala is the head of AMMK she is no more a member of AIADMK,” said Jayakumar before the commencement of Assembly. He also said that it was illegal on the part of Sasikala to use the AIADMK flag.