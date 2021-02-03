One more UK returnee tests positive for COVID

Chennai :

Of the 27 UK returnees and 20 contacts who tested positive, 6 returnees and 3 contacts were found carrying the UK variant of coronavirus. The results from whole genomic sequencing of 12 samples are awaited, added the health department bulletin on Tuesday.





Meanwhile, the fresh cases reported in the State fell to 510 and deaths dipped to 4, the bulletin added. Chennai added 142 fresh cases, Coimbatore 54, Tiruvallur 33, and Erode and Chengalpattu 27 cases each. With Tuesday’s tally, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu reached 8,39,352.





One death each was notified in Chennai, Kanniyakumari, Sivaganga and Tenkasi, taking the toll to 12,367. With the discharge of 521 persons, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 8,22,468. Currently, there are 4,517 active cases in Tamil Nadu.





In the last 24 hours, 51,644 samples 51,470 persons were tested for the infection.