Athikadavu lift irrigation work to end by March

Chennai :

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, in his customary Assembly address on Tuesday also noted that in addition to two existing 45 MLD tertiary treatment reverse osmosis plants, two 10 MLD sewage tertiary treatment ultra-filtration plants are under construction at Perungudi and Nesapakkam to recharge Perungudi and Porur lakes. He reiterated TN would continue to maintain its stand on the inter-state water disputes between Karnataka and Kerala over Mekedatu and Mullaiperiyar dam issues and would also request the Centre not to accord sanction for the projects that would affect the water supply.





The Governor also said that the two-language policy will continue. He congratulated Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and frontline health workers for effectively handling the COVID situation and claimed that TN was on the path to economic recovery.





Pointing out that TN is a leading destination for investment, he said that out of the 304 MoUs signed in GIM 2019, 81 projects have commenced commercial production and 191 projects are at various stages of implementation. “Since 2019, the State has attracted investment for 149 more projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 1,06,664 crore offering employment to 2,42,705 people,” the Governor said. He also demanded the Centre release funds for cyclones Nivar and Burevi.