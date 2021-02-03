Seaweed can be lucrative seasonal biz in TN: Experts

Chennai :

With India supplying merely 20,000 tonnes of seaweed when compared to nations like China, Indonesia and Japan, who constitute of 80% of the total share, Dr T Marudhupandi, director, R&D, Ideal Biosciences Private Limited, states that awareness remains an issue both within and outside the industry.





“Value addition will greatly increase the profits for local fishermen and seaweed farmers. Training camps can be held on the extraction and powdering process, which will boost the price of the product. This will incentivise local fishermen to take up farming in a more serious way, as this is also a seasonal vocation,” he said, adding that efforts must be taken to bring the technology and business together for better results.





The seasonal nature of the crop also means that perennial variants should be introduced in TN from countries like Japan and Indonesia. This will help facilitate year-round production of the crop, which relies heavily on nutrient levels and water currents for apt growth. Research and development for storage is also needed for commercial establishments, said experts.





However, with global warming causing an increase in oceanic temperature, the growth of these plants may be an issue in the near future, said Dr M Jaikumar, field scientist, Sea6 Energy Pvt Ltd, Thoothukudi.





“These plants are very sensitive. Over the last 15 years, I have seen a reduction in the quantity of plants that are naturally washed up ashore. Aside from this, the Tamil Nadu coast is regularly subject to natural disasters like cyclones, which will also increase with global warming. These natural disasters affect crop growth and have to be dealt with,” said Dr Jaikumar.





Despite these issues, experts feel that the Tamil Nadu coastline is apt for seaweed farming, especially for Kappaphycus alvarezii (red seaweed) along the Mandapam coast. Areas like Ramathanapuram and Thoothukudi are rife for seaweed farming, if more commercial players enter the field.





Products extracted from seaweeds are used in the food and pharmaceutical industry.