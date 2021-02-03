Tangedco sets 3-day time limit for LT connection

Chennai :

Tangedco had introduced the one-day scheme on July 1, 2017, for LT domestic and commercial services falling under ‘service connection category’. If the domestic and commercial buildings which required connection was within 100 meters of the electricity mains, it would be provided within a day. It would extend to 48 hours if the work involved road cutting.





Now, Tangedco has instructed that for ‘service connection’, the supply should be made effective within three days. “For extension categories, the estimates shall be sanctioned within seven days and service connection should be effected preferably before the period prescribed in the TNERC – Distribution Standard of Performance (DSOP) regulation,” the Tangedco distribution director said in the instructions.





As per the DSOP, a new service connection for the LT consumers, which neither involves any extension or improvement, should be provided preferably within a week and it should not exceed 30 days. In case it involved extension and improvement without distribution transformers, the connection should take a maximum of 60 days.





“After inspection, if the service connection involves extension works contrary to the applicant’s self-declaration, the service connection should be reclassified as extension category in the LT billing software,” the instruction said.