195 private hospitals to turn vaccination sites in Tamil Nadu

In order to augment the vaccination drive, 195 private hospitals in Tamil Nadu have been given the nod to function as coronavirus vaccination sites.

Chennai : Of the 195 hospitals, 34 belong to Chennai. Workforce of at least 150 workers is the criterion behind choosing these hospitals.



Tamil Nadu started administering Covishield and Covaxin vaccines from January 16 after receiving its supplies on January 12.



All the registered hospitals were instructed to administer vaccine as per government guidelines.



As of January 30, just over 37 percent of those who were registered to be vaccinated had received the jab. The bleak turnout at vaccination sites points at people's pessimism towards inoculation.



Frontline staffs among the Police and Revenue departments were enrolled to receive vaccination in addition to workers from healthcare and sanitation.

