AIADMK expels 3 more functionaries for supporting Sasikala

Chennai :

In a joint statement AIADMK coordinator & Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. announced their expulsion for allegedly indulging in “anti-party activities.”





Those expelled were M Chinnaraja, Andipatti (west) panchayat union MGR Mandram President in Theni district, A.N. Saminathan of Thiruverumbur (east) union of Tiruchi (suburban – south) and A Qutbudeen, secretary, minorities wing of Sembanarkoil (north) union in Mayiladuthurai district.





A few days back the party expelled two office bearers in Tiruchy and Tirunelveli for putting up posters hailing Sasikala.





Mr Palaniswami had categorically stated that 100 per cent there was no place for Sasikala in the AIADMK and that she would not be re-inducted into the party.