TN Govt Committed To Protect Traditional Fishing Rights Of Fishermen: Purohit

Chennai :

Condemning the death of four fishermen in an attack by the Sri Lankan Navy recently, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday said the Government headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was fully committed to protecting the traditional fishing rights of the fishermen in their historic fishing waters.





Delivering his customary New year address to the State Assembly, he said the Government strongly condemns the incident in which four fishermen of Tamil Nadu lost their lives when a Sri Lankan naval vessel deliberately collided with their fishing vessel while the fishermen were engaged peacefully in fishing in their traditional waters.





The State Government has announced a compensation of Rs.10 lakh for each deceased fisherman's family and a Government related job for a legal heir of the deceased fishermen, he said.





''We have strongly urged the Union Government to take up this issue with the Sri Lankan authorities'', he said, adding, the Government continues to take proactive measures to bring back the remaining 12 fishermen in Sri Lankan custody.





The Government has undertaken a number of measures to ensure the safety of fishermen in the deep sea.





A seamless satellite-based communication system has been established with the assistance of ISRO.





A Marine Enforcement Wing with 112 police personnel under the Department of Fisheries has also been created, he said.





Mr Purohit said promoting deep-sea fishing to enable Tamil Nadu fishermen to take advantage of the Exclusive Economic Zone of 200 nautical miles, was an important priority.





Deep-sea fishing boats were currently under construction and onshore infrastructure including fishing harbours, fish landing centres, cold storage and marketing facilities were being rapidly developed, he said.





Fishing harbours at Thengapattinam at a cost of Rs.97 crore, Mookaiyur at a cost of Rs.129 crore and Poompuhar at a cost of Rs.178 crore and a fish landing centre at Kunthukkal at a cost of Rs.70 crore have been completed.





The construction of fishing harbours at ThiruvotriyurKuppam at a cost of Rs.200 crore, Tharangambadi at a cost of Rs.120 crore, Vellapallam at a cost of Rs.100 crore and at Mudunagar at a cost of Rs.100 crore was progressing rapidly.





Financial support has been tied up to construct fishing harbours at AzhaganKuppam, AlamparaiKuppam and Arcottuthurai at a total cost of Rs.385 crore.