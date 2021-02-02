CM hikes relief for crops hit by Jan rains by nearly 35 pc

Chennai :

“For all irrigated crops, including paddy and for rain-fed paddy crops, compensation will be increased from Rs 13,500 per hectare to Rs 20,000 per hectare. For all the rain-fed crops excluding rain-fed paddy crops, compensation will be increased from Rs 7,410 to Rs 10,000 per hectare,” said Chief Minister, in a statement.





Towards the end of November and the first week of December, last year, two cyclones, Nivar and Burevi, struck Tamil Nadu in which there was heavy damage to the crops and agricultural properties. For Cyclone Nivar, the state demanded Rs 641.83 crore for temporary restoration and Rs 3,108.55 crore for permanent restoration of damages from the Union government.





For damages caused by Cyclone Burevi, the state demanded Rs 485 crore for temporary restoration and Rs 1,029 crore for permanent restoration.





Meanwhile, the state government allotted Rs 80 crore from the state fund to compensate the damaged crops and announced compensation of Rs 20,000 per hectare for damaged crops cultivated in irrigated land, Rs 10,000 per hectare for crops cultivated in rain-fed areas and Rs 25,000 for perennial crops.





However, in the month of January, rainfall exceeded the average levels and so crops suffered intense damage. “There was 1,108 per cent higher rainfall in January than the average levels and so crops cultivated in 6.81 lakh hectares suffered damage. The state government had demanded Rs 734.49 crore for payment of crop compensation and Rs 166.33 crore to restore agricultural infrastructure that were damaged in the rainfall, from the Central government,” said the Chief Minister.





Based on the demands of farmers to increase the relief for downpour in January, the compensation for perennial crops will be increased from Rs 18,000 per hectare to Rs 25,000 per hectare and the cap of two hectares for receiving compensation has been removed and farmers can claim compensation for their damaged crops in any number of hectares, said the Chief Minister.