State withdraws cases against govt employees who struck work in 2019

Various unions of government employees and teachers had embarked on an indefinite strike in January 2019, pressing for demands, including release of 21-month salary arrears in line with the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, withdrawing the New Pension Scheme and addressing wage anomalies, he recalled.





Department wise disciplinary proceedings were initiated against nearly 7,900 teachers and 408 cases booked against over 17,600 employees for taking part in road blockade protests, among others, he said.





As many as 2,338 people were suspended, but reinstated later, he added. However, they had resumed work in about a week following his plea and had earlier requested him to drop all the action initiated against them, including the cases, he said.





On Monday, members of a union met Fisheries and Personnel and Administrative Minister D Jayakumar and reiterated their demand, which he took up with Palaniswami.





"The request was considered by the government, which is dropping all the pending action and criminal cases in the spirit of forget and forgive," the chief minister added.