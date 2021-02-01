Class 12 student dies by suicide in Sriperumbudur

Kanchipuram :

In a shocking news, a Class 12 girl from Kancheepuram’s Sriperumbudur died by suicide on Monday. The girl named Geetha was at her home when her parents left for work.





When her mother came back home from work, she found that the door was locked from the inside and Geetha did not open it even after a long time. When the door was finally broken open, the teen was found hanging from the ceiling.





She was later rushed to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital, where the doctors pronounced her brought dead.





A case has been registered and the cause of the suicide is being investigated.