18 People Injured As A Bus Topples Near Acharapakkam

Chennai :

The TNSTC bus started from Tindivanam and was heading towards Koyambedu, Chennai with around 40 passengers on board. The mishap happened when the bus driver tried to overtake another vehicle near Perumber Kandigai village, Acharapakkam at about 8.30 am today. The bus toppled on its side, injuring the passengers on board.





Reports said around 18 people including 4 women were injured and were admitted in a private hospital in Melmaruvathur and Madhurandhagam Government Hospital for treatment.





Acharapakkam Police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.