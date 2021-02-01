Mon, Feb 01, 2021

Policeman In Aral Killed After Being Rammed By Load Van

The deceased policeman was identified as Balu of Aral station in the district, police said on Monday.

Representative Image
Thoothukudi:
A police Sub-Inspector in this district died on Sunday night after a man he had allegedly pulled up for causing nuisance in an inebriated condition rammed the victim''s two-wheeler using a load van, police said.

Balu had reprimanded the suspect R Murugavel, on the run, for causing nuisance under the influence of liquor in the locality.

The enraged Murugavel, a goods carrier driver, later followed Balu and hit his two-wheeler from behind, police said, adding he died on the spot.

Efforts are on to apprehend Murugavel.

Conversations