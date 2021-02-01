PM Modi to inaugurate Metro Rail service, other projects in Tamil Nadu on February 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Chennai on February 14 to inaugurate a host of events, including opening Metro Rail services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar.
Chennai: “Apart from the Metro Rail services, Prime Minister will also inaugurate Cauvery-Gunnar river interlinking project. He will also participate in a party meeting where he is set to meet the Tamil Nadu BJP leaders to discuss the party strategy in the upcoming state Assembly election,” said a source in the state BJP unit.
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had recently visited Delhi to invite Modi to inaugurate the Metro Rail services and a host of other government projects. Party sources also said that the Prime Minister might address a public meeting and will be involved in election campaigning during his visit but the number of days of his visit has not yet been confirmed. “Seat sharing between the AIADMK and BJP is also expected to be finalised during the PM’s visit,” the source added.
Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Tamil Nadu to lay the foundation stone for the second phase of the Metro Rail services in Chennai when Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam reiterated their commitment to the BJP-AIADMK alliance in the coming polls. Shah’s visit was followed by BJP’s national president J P Nadda, who’s visit resolved the contradictory views on the issue of Chief Minister candidate of the NDA in Tamil Nadu.
