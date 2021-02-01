Tamil Nadu records 508 fresh cases and 6 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 508 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases till date to 8,38,340.

Chennai : Of the new cases, 141 were reported in Chennai, while Coimbatore recorded a slight surge to add 53 fresh cases. In Chennai’s neighbourhood, Chengalpattu recorded 38, Tiruvallur 19 and Kancheepuram 18.



Tirupattur had nil cases while Karur, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga reported 1 each. Thoothukudi recorded 2 cases, and 3 each at Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Nagapattinam, Perambalur and Virudhunagar.



Six more deaths due to COVID-19 were notified in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, including four in Chennai and one each in Dindigul and Thanjavur. Four of these deaths happened at government hospital and the remaining two at private facilities. Including these, the toll due to the infection has gone up to 12,356 so far.



With 523 persons discharged from several hospitals across the State, the total number of recoveries now stands at 8,21,430. Currently, there are 4,554 active cases in the State. With 1,554 cases, Chennai has the lion’s share of active cases, while the lowest is Kallakurichi with just five active cases.

