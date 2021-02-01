CM inaugurates polio drive in Madurai

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the pulse polio immunisation drive at Madurai airport on Sunday in the presence of Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar, Cooperation Minister Sellur K Raju and healthcare professionals.
Madurai: Parents took their children up to the age of five years to the immunisation booths set up in government hospitals, primary health centres, anganwadi centres, bus stand, railway stations, airport and other crowded areas across the district to administer polio drops.
At Amma Tirukovil in T Kunnathur near Tirumangalam, Minister Udhayakumar inaugurated the polio drive in the presence of Madurai Collector T Anbalagan. Udhayakumar said 3,16,916 children across the district would be covered under this drive.
Madurai Corporation Commissioner S Visakan inaugurated the drive at urban primary health centre in Aruldosspuram in Madurai. There are 462 booths set up within the Corporation limits, including 417 regular booths, two mobile booths and in 43 transit booths, said officials, adding that there are 1,54,328 children in the target group in the Corporation. This includes 245 migrant children.
Apart from 300 healthcare workers, 626 nurses from government and private hospitals, 426 anganwadi workers and 496 persons from voluntary organisations and women self-help groups were assisting the drive within the civic body limits, sources said.
At Amma Tirukovil in T Kunnathur near Tirumangalam, Minister Udhayakumar inaugurated the polio drive in the presence of Madurai Collector T Anbalagan. Udhayakumar said 3,16,916 children across the district would be covered under this drive.
Madurai Corporation Commissioner S Visakan inaugurated the drive at urban primary health centre in Aruldosspuram in Madurai. There are 462 booths set up within the Corporation limits, including 417 regular booths, two mobile booths and in 43 transit booths, said officials, adding that there are 1,54,328 children in the target group in the Corporation. This includes 245 migrant children.
Apart from 300 healthcare workers, 626 nurses from government and private hospitals, 426 anganwadi workers and 496 persons from voluntary organisations and women self-help groups were assisting the drive within the civic body limits, sources said.
Conversations