As COVID cases decline, schools mark around 90 per cent attendance in State

With the number of COVID-19 cases on the decline in the State, the attendance at schools, opened for Classes X and XII has improved to 90 per cent, with parents shedding their pandemic worries.

Chennai : Following the feedback from the parents, all the schools were reopened for Classes 10 and 12 from January 19. However, during the first week after the reopening, the attendance was very poor even in private schools with only between 65 per cent and 70 per cent of students reporting for the classes.



A senior official from School Education Department told DT Next on Saturday that though in the feedback most of the parents were willing to send their children to school the number of students who attended classes was initially less.



“From January 19 to 23, only about 65 per cent of government school students came to the classes while about 75 per cent attendance was reported in private schools across the State,” he said adding “gradually the percentage had increased up to 90 with many schools, especially in the southern districts, reporting 100 per cent attendance”.



Pointing out that parents in the cities especially in Chennai and Coimbatore were a bit scared to send their children to schools, he said: “As the pandemic situation is expected to further reduce, remaining students will soon join their counterparts in the classes”.



Echoing similar views, Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association president PK Ilamaran said that parents’ confidence level has increased after seeing all government and government-aided schools strictly following all the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) to ensure the safety of the students.



“In the coming days, even in the cities, 100 per cent attendance will be reported in the State-run schools,” he said adding “as Class 10 students are getting free noon meal, the government should also extend the scheme to Class 12 students, which might also increase the attendance”.



KR Nandhakumar, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and CBSE Schools Association, claimed that many private schools across the State have reported more than 95 per cent attendance.



“We have allayed the fears of the parents,” he said adding “we have requested the government to reopen the schools for Classes 9 and 11, who will also have annual exams, as well.”



DC Elangovan, secretary, Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu, also said all school managements have been instructed to take steps to bring back the students. “We have a separate committee in our forum which monitors as to whether all member-schools adopt the prescribed SOP for the safety of the students”.

