Fulfil protesting nurses’ demands, Kamal urges state

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Sunday urged the state government to fulfil the demands of the nurses seeking permanent jobs and fair wages.

Chennai : Nurses recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board staged a protest on January 29 demanding the government to regularise their services and sought equal pay for equal work.



In a tweet, the actor-politician said that justice would be done to the protesting nurses only if the government fulfil their demands of equal pay for equal work, relief and compensation for those infected by coronavirus, promotion and new posts rather than holding talks on instalment.



Kamal also questioned the government over various issues faced by medical professionals and students. “The demands made by the doctors are pending. Nurses have announced protest. Medical students are faced with fees issue. There are obstacles for those who want to pursue medicine. What do you intend to do for those who choose the ‘life-saving’ field?” he asked in a tweet.



Nurses recruited through MRB on a two-year contract would be absorbed under the regular timescale subsequently. But, of the 14,000 nurses recruited since 2015, only 2,000 nurses have been regularised so far.

