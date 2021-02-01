State committed to protect farmers’ interest, says CM Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, taking pride in the setting up of AIIMS Hospital in Madurai said that former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s rule laid the foundation for bringing such major health care facility to the city.

Madurai : Addressing a public rally organised by Veera Mutharaiyar Sangam near Othakadai in Madurai on Sunday evening, the Chief Minister said the AIADMK-led government in Tamil Nadu would be supportive to the Mutharaiyar community, who largely rely on agriculture. Farmers toil under sun, work hard on soil and hence they need to be praised. The state government is committed to safeguard the interest of farmers.



In the best interest of the farming community, former chief minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa introduced rainwater harvesting system and the same government launched ‘kudimaramathu’ scheme to ensure that no single drop of rainwater gets wasted. He also recalled Jayalalithaa’s efforts in retrieving the rights of Tamil Nadu on issues concerning Cauvery River water and Mullaperiyar dam.



Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also ensured that statues of ‘Perasar’ Perumbidigu Mutharaiyar, a king who ruled Tiruchy and Thanjavur region in the days of yore, would be installed at two locations, including Valayarkulam and Anaiyur in Madurai.



In June last, foundation stone was laid for building manimandapam for Perumbidigu Mutharaiyar, he recalled during the meeting.

