Why is EPS frightened by a Vel gifted to me, asks Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for raising the ‘Vel’ issue and wondered why he was frightened by a ‘Vel’ that was gifted to him.
Chennai: Speaking at the Ungal thoguthiyil Stalin (Stalin in your constituency) event in Tiruvallur, Stalin referred to the CM’s critique of his holding the Vel and said, “What problem does Palaniswami (CM) have in this (my holding a Vel). Why is he getting scared at the sight of the Vel? Does he fear that I would perform Sura Samharam (mythical slaying of asuras by lord Murugan)?”
“People will definitely do it politically and democratically, not only for the AIADMK regime, but to the political life of Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam,” Stalin said, after clarifying that the Vel was presented to him by the district secretary, people and the temple priests in Tiruttani.
Asserting that he was only holding the Vel presented to him and DMK was against believers, he added, “We (DMK) never said we are against the belief in God,” before recalling his father Karunanidhi penned ‘Parasakthi’ movie dialogue that temple should not become a den of crooks.
On MGR’s legacy
Waving a photograph of his being ‘appreciated’ by former CM and matinee idol MG Ramachandran in public, Stalin quoted the former CM as telling him that he should be academically strong and be as enthusiastic in politics in future as he was then. “Now, Palaniswami is talking about MGR. Has he ever seen MGR in close proximity,” the DMK chief wondered, reiterating his association with AIADMK founder, whose legacy the incumbent rulers and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan were trying to appropriate a little over a week ago.
“People will definitely do it politically and democratically, not only for the AIADMK regime, but to the political life of Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam,” Stalin said, after clarifying that the Vel was presented to him by the district secretary, people and the temple priests in Tiruttani.
Asserting that he was only holding the Vel presented to him and DMK was against believers, he added, “We (DMK) never said we are against the belief in God,” before recalling his father Karunanidhi penned ‘Parasakthi’ movie dialogue that temple should not become a den of crooks.
On MGR’s legacy
Waving a photograph of his being ‘appreciated’ by former CM and matinee idol MG Ramachandran in public, Stalin quoted the former CM as telling him that he should be academically strong and be as enthusiastic in politics in future as he was then. “Now, Palaniswami is talking about MGR. Has he ever seen MGR in close proximity,” the DMK chief wondered, reiterating his association with AIADMK founder, whose legacy the incumbent rulers and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan were trying to appropriate a little over a week ago.
Conversations