TNCC decides to up online presence

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Sunday held its first round of discussion on the ensuing Assembly polls.

Chennai : The Publicity Committee chaired by former TNCC chief KV Thangkabalu and campaign committee led by Tiruchy MP Su Thirunavukkarasar met at party state headquarters in Sathyamurthy Bhavan in the presence of TNCC chief KS Alagiri and party in -charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday evening.



Congress sources privy to the meeting, which happened a few days after former party national president Rahul Gandhi’s three-day tour of the state, said the meeting discussed the campaign strategy and mode of campaign to be adapted for the elections.



With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the meeting was also understood to have discussed augmentation of online presence for the Assembly elections, as did some national and regional parties during the Bihar Assembly polls.



A state Congress functionary said the meeting had briefly discussed the ‘successful’ three-day tour of Rahul Gandhi, but they did not go into the future tours of the former Congress national chief as it would be different from the election campaign.



The Congress office-bearers also contemplated coordination with alliance leader DMK, which would organise major election rallies (except Congress national leaders campaign tours) involving all alliance leaders. Congress MP Thirunavukkarasar, who heads the campaign committee, told DT Next that they have planned to conduct a two-day training workshop for party speakers from the AICC. “We will create a list of party speakers and prepare an itinerary,” he added.

