Tamil Nadu Govt Relaxes Restrictions For Schools, Colleges

Chennai :

Following the meeting with district collectors and health experts, state government, on Sunday, relaxed the restrictions for schools and colleges, from February 8.





“Following standard operating procedures (SOP), classes for all years of undergraduate and postgraduate colleges can function from February 8. Classes for standards nine and eleven are also permitted from February 8, by following the SOP”, said Chief Minister Palaniswami, in a statement.





As the next phase of lockdown is scheduled to begin on February 1, the state government held meetings with district collectors and health experts on Friday to provide relaxations for next phase of lockdown. The relaxations offered by the central government were also discussed and based on the meeting state government had provided relaxations for theatres, fuel stations, swimming pools and sports events, from February 1.





As far as movie theatres are concerned, the seating capacity has been increased from 50 to 100 percent. The time limit set for fuel stations has been removed and they are allowed to function round the clock.





Swimming pools and exhibition halls are allowed to function by the following SOP. The seating capacity in indoor halls which was restricted to 50 percent and 200 persons had been relaxed and now a maximum of 600 persons are allowed to be seated. However, for outdoor meetings, the rule of maximum seating capacity of 50 percent still stays.





For stadia and sports matches including cricket 50 percentage audience is permitted. Restrictions on public grievance redressal meetings held in every collectorate on Mondays and other public meetings related to the government have been lifted. The public is allowed to take holy bath in Rameswaram by following the SOPs.





However, the restrictions of air travel will continue as flights will be operated only in the routes permitted by the Union Home Ministry. Also, the restrictions in containment zones will continue, said the Chief Minister.